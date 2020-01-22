Jackrabbits cruise by Bison 78-73

The Jackrabbit men's basketball team won its 20th consecutive game at Frost Arena Wednesday night, taking down North Dakota State 78-73 in front of 3,011 fans.

South Dakota State (15-8, 6-2 Summit League) shot 55.8 percent as a team and outscored the Bison by 12 in the paint as four Jackrabbits scored in double figures.

Alex Arians played all 40 minutes and turned in an all-around performance, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. He did not commit a turnover.

Matt Dentlinger led the scoring attack for the second-straight game, finishing with 21 points while grabbing three boards. Douglas Wilson scored 20 with four rebounds and a trio of assists in his return to the lineup.

Matt Mims added 10 points, sinking five of his six free throws and David Wingett collected five boards.

"It was fun and enjoyable to get back to Frost Arena and play our tails off," head coach Eric Henderson said. "In the end, I was really proud of how we competed on both ends of the floor in the first half. To hold an explosive team like that to 22 points, and to limit them to one shot more often than not when they had the ball, showed great effort by our guys. We were able to sustain that for the most part, and though the first part of the second half got away from us a little bit, we're really proud of how they finished it off."

South Dakota State went inside early and often, tallying 24 points in the paint through the opening frame. A 9-2 run midway through the first helped the Jackrabbits gain separation from the Bison, and SDSU worked its way to a 34-22 halftime lead as Dentlinger and Wilson combined for 21 in the first half.

NDSU rallied to start the second, finding the basket on eight consecutive possessions after the break to crawl within three (41-38). SDSU stopped the charge with a return to its focus on interior play, but were forced to deal with a pesky Bison squad that stayed within striking distance the rest of the way. A Dentlinger layup and Mims free throw put the Jacks up, 70-62, going into the final minute of play, and South Dakota State sank nine free throws in the final 1:03 to seal the victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 107-117 all-time against North Dakota State.

Matt Dentlinger has 13 double-digit scoring performances this season and six in league play.

The Jackrabbits have shot over 50 percent in all eight league games.

SDSU now has four different streaks of 20 or more consecutive wins at home dating back to 2011-12. The Jackrabbits' current run (20) is the nation's third longest active streak.

Up Next

South Dakota State is off this weekend, returning to the court next Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Oral Roberts. Game time in Tulsa, Oklahoma is set for 7 p.m.