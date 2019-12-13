Kings blast Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Stockton Kings handed the Sioux Falls Skyforce just its second home loss of the season by a final score of 118-98 on Friday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

Stockton (8-5) started the contest on a 20-6 run that lasted until the 6:50 mark of the first period. Sioux Falls (5-9) settled in and outscored the Kings 22-14 to end the quarter but trailed by six after the first 12 minutes.

Behind Sacramento Kings two-way player DaQuan Jeffries (career-high 44 points, 15-27 FG and nine rebounds), Stockton was able to build a 65-52 lead at halftime. Jeffries snapped for 24 points in the first half alone.

The Kings jumped out to a 15-4 run and a game high 24-point lead that lasted until the 7:55 mark of the third quarter. The Skyforce were able to slash the lead in half on an 18-6 run with 2:38 left in the third period but Stockton responded, ending on an 10-2 note and a 96-76 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Skyforce were able to chip the lead down to 14, but 1-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc stunted any comeback in the final period.

Jarrett Jack (season-high 23 points, 9-13 FG and five rebounds) has scored in double-figures in four of his six games so far this season. Davon Reed (16 points and eight boards) led the team in rebounding for the third time this season, while Marquill Smith (16 points) made the most of his career-high in minutes (29:42).

Sacramento Kings two-way player Kyle Guy struggled shooting, going 3-of-15 with just seven points but finished a game-high plus-30 in the win.

Miami HEAT assignee KZ Okpala netted just two points and three rebounds, playing just 17.5 minutes in his season debut for the Skyforce.

Sioux Falls hits the road on Saturday, December 14th against the Iowa Wolves at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines at 7:00PM. The Skyforce took the first game of the series 128-122 on November 8th. Stockton travels to South Bay to play the Lakers, who are coming off a 128-124 victory over Santa Cruz on Tuesday.

