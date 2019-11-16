Dakota State Volleyball falls to Viterbo University 3 to 1

North Star Athletic Association volleyball conference leader and No. 6-ranked Viterbo (Wis.) outhit Dakota State (S.D.) 66-37 Saturday afternoon, posting a 3-1 victory at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium. The V-Hawks cruised the first set 25-13 before the Trojans evened up the match after winning the second set 25-20. VU went on to win the final two sets by the scores of 25-16 and 25-19.

Dakota State, receiving votes in the latest NAIA Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 national poll, fell to 17-11 overall record and 9-4 record in North Star conference (fell to third-place in the conference standings). Viterbo secured the NSAA volleyball regular-season title and No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament on Nov. 15-16 in Watertown, S.D. The V-Hawks extended their winning streak to eight matches and raised their overall record to 28-5 and 12-1 NSAA conference record.

Dakota State plays its final home regular-season match on Friday evening. The Trojans welcome No. 13-ranked Bellevue (Neb.) in a key North Star conference match. First serve is set for 7 p.m., with seniors being honored prior to the match at DSU Fieldhouse.