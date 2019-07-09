Lago Homers Twice in Canaries Win

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Not once, but twice. Alay Lago hit two home runs in the Birds’ (25-24) win over the Texas Airhogs (10-39). His first home run gave the Birds a 1-0 lead in the second, and his second home run in the eighth inning cleared everything. Lago’s second home run gave the Birds a 12-1 blowout victory.

“I’ve been working on a lot since this offseason,” Lago said through an interpreter. “I worked a lot with Adrian Nieto when he was here, and he really helped me with my swing.”

Taylor Hill started on the mound for the Birds. He’s dominated at the Birdcage this season. Tuesday was no exception. He pitched six shutout innings only allowing three hits and one walk. His seven strikeouts were one away from his season high of eight which he threw against Milwaukee on June 29.

Lago wasn’t the only Bird to join the home run party. Mitch Glasser hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning. It was Mitch Glasser’s third home run of the season. He also reached base three other times all via the walk.

Burt Reynolds joined the hit parade with an RBI double in the third. Reynolds tallied his fifth straight game with at least one RBI.

The Birds led 5-0 after five but continued to score in the late innings. They added one run in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Graham Low. They also added three runs each in the seventh and eighth.

With the win, the Birds guaranteed themselves at least a series split with the Airhogs. They scored 12 runs on 14 hits to secure the victory.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Wednesday when they take on the Texas Airhogs in game three of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.