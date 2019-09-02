Lago wins batting title, but Canaries fall in season finale

WINNIPEG, MB -- Among American Association hitters, Alay Lago stands alone. The Sioux Falls Canaries second baseman won the American Association batting title at the conclusion of the league's regular season Monday.

Lago went 2-for-5 with a two-run double in a 9-5 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes on the road at Shaw Park. He finished the season with a .339 batting average.

Lago is the third Canary to win a batting title in the Association, and the first in nine years. Will Smith received the honor with a .367 average in 2007 and Canaries Hall of Famer Beau Torbert topped the league with a .394 average in 2010.

It's the latest in a season full of accolades for Lago, who was named to the American Association's postseason all-star team earlier Monday.

The Birds fell behind 5-0 after two innings in Monday's game, and weren't able to claw their way back in it. Burt Reynolds cut the Goldeyes' lead to 9-3 with a solo home run in the seventh inning. Reynolds finished the day 2-for-3 with a walk.

The Birds brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth. Lago's double made it 9-5 Winnipeg, and an Andrew Ely walk loaded the bases for Clint Coulter. Coulter flew out to center for the last out of the season.