Late goal carries Jacks past Hawaii

South Dakota State women's soccer slipped past Hawaii in a 1-0 game Tuesday night, thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Leah Manuleleua.

With time winding down at Fishback Soccer Park, SDSU took possession near midfield and saw Maya Hansen drive her way into the near corner, striking a cross towards the box for Manuleleua. The senior's initial shot was stopped by Hawaii's keeper, but Manueleleua hung tough through traffic and sent the rebound in for a score.

The victory snapped a three-game skid for the Jackrabbits, who improved to 3-3 on the year with a 3-0 mark at home.

"I'm proud of our group and particularly the leadership of this team for dealing with a couple weeks of adversity and some weird games," head coach Brock Thompson said. "The belief they had in the game tonight was phenomenal. I thought Maya made a great play to beat her defender and set up Leah, and credit to Leah for sticking with it after the keeper made a fantastic save."

Manuleleua paced the team once again in offensive chances, putting two of her three shots on goal. Marisa Schulz, Carina McLennan, Hansen and Abigail Kastens all had two shots and one shot on goal. In total, State was plus-nine (14-5) in total shots and had seven shots on goal.

Maggie Smither posted her third shutout of the season between the pipes, notching three saves behind a defensive front of Kaitlin Zabel, Gabby Vivier-Hannay and Rachel Preston (a trio that played all 90 minutes).

South Dakota State controlled possession in the opening frame, maintaining control for nearly 60 percent of the half. That advantage turned into a 7-3 lead in shots (with three from SDSU on goal), but neither team broke through before the break.

Play evened through the second half, with both squads trading dangerous runs (though actual shots were limited). The final 15 minutes began with near-misses for the Jacks from Abigail Kastens (75th minute) and Marisa Schulz (82nd), and the Jacks eventually broke through with Manuleleua's third goal of the season.

Game Notes

• South Dakota State is now 1-0 all-time against Hawaii

• Leah Manuleleua extended her team-lead for points (nine) and now has 15 goals as a Jackrabbit.

• The Jacks are now 18-3-1 under Brock Thompson at Fishback Soccer Park.

Up Next

South Dakota State concludes its two-game homestand Friday against Eastern Washington. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

-GoJacks.com-

