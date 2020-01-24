Lincoln sweeps, Vermillion upsets SFC

The Lincoln boys and girls had a big night Thursday as they swept Huron in high school hoops. Morgan Hansen had 15 in the Pats 53-36 win over the Tigers despite a game-high 21 points from Huron's Havyn Heinz. And the boys broke open a close game at half-time to beat the #2 Tigers 69-37 as Sam Fawcett led the way with 18 points.

Montana sweeps first night of Wyoming vs Montana all-star basketball games.

There was also an upset at the SF Christian gym where the #2 Chargers were knocked off by Vermillion 59-58. Jakob Dobney scored 13 points and hit the game winner with 3 seconds left. Tyler Prins led SFC with 16 and Luke Witte had 15 for the home team.