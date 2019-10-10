Local Scoreboard- 10/10

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:04 PM, Oct 10, 2019

USHL

Tri-City 4, Stampede 1

HS Girls Tennis
"AA" State Tournament- Day 1

1. Lincoln 282.5
2. Brandon Valley 272.5
3. Watertown 244
4. St. Thomas More 214
5. O'Gorman 204

HS Volleyball

Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17

Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13

Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 28-26

Brookings def. Yankton, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-16, 25-13, 25-12

Dakota Valley def. Madison, 26-24, 26-28, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13

Deubrook def. DeSmet, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-9

Deuel def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-6, 25-21, 25-14

Garretson def. Canton, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21

Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-7, 25-8, 25-16

Howard def. Canistota, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 19-25, 17-15

Santee, Neb. def. Flandreau Indian, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Scotland def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

Sioux County, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 27-25

Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 25-13, 25-12, 25-16

Tri-Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-15, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20

Waverly-South Shore def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sisseton vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd. to Oct 21.

Redfield vs. Milbank Area, ppd.

Webster vs. Hamlin, ppd. to Oct 14.

Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.

Great Plains Lutheran vs. Langford, ppd. to Oct 28.

Platte-Geddes vs. Gregory, ppd. to Oct 12.

HS Football

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 0

Bertha-Hewitt 36, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

Bigfork 14, Lake of the Woods 8

Brandon-Evansville 48, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 0

Canby 8, Minneota 2

Dawson-Boyd 52, Yellow Medicine East 0

Detroit Lakes 55, Fergus Falls 14

Fertile-Beltrami 18, Park Christian 0

Frazee 45, Wadena-Deer Creek 7

Hancock 6, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Pequot Lakes 29, Perham 28

Pillager 28, Ottertail Central 10

Rothsay 26, United North Central 14

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 42, MACCRAY 0

South Ridge 25, Silver Bay 6

Springfield 20, Adrian 7

Staples-Motley 16, West Central/Ashby 12

Stephen-Argyle 28, Kittson County Central 8

United South Central 12, St. Clair/Loyola 0

Verndale 52, Ortonville 6

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Northern Freeze 0

 