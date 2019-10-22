Local Scoreboard- 10/22

Posted:

HS Football
Minnesota SectionalPlayoffs

First Round

Class AAAAA

Section 1

Rochester John Marshall 21, Northfield 0

Rochester Mayo 34, Austin 10

Section 2

Chanhassen 34, Bloomington Jefferson 13

Waconia 35, New Prague 14

Section 3

Hastings 28, Henry Sibley 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 27, Bloomington Kennedy 12

Section 4

Mahtomedi 44, North St. Paul 6

St. Paul Central 18, St. Paul Highland Park 0

Section 5

Irondale 30, St. Louis Park 28

Minneapolis Southwest 14, Park Center 12

Section 6

Elk River 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 23

Monticello 19, St. Cloud Tech 18

Section 7

St. Francis 37, Cambridge-Isanti 7

Section 8

Brainerd 34, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Moorhead 49, St. Cloud Apollo 6

Class AAAA

Section 1

Byron 48, Red Wing 2

Faribault 21, Albert Lea 14

Section 2

Jordan 49, New Ulm 14

Mankato East 36, St. Peter 14

Section 3

Hill-Murray 44, Academy Force 0

St. Paul Johnson 62, St. Paul Harding 6

Section 4

Columbia Heights 33, St. Paul Como Park 0

DeLaSalle 35, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 6

Section 5

Holy Angels 27, Orono 14

Mound Westonka 56, Minneapolis South 0

Section 6

Princeton 21, Big Lake 6

Section 7

Chisago Lakes 49, Hibbing 13

North Branch 48, Duluth Denfeld 6

Section 8

Willmar 42, Little Falls 12

Class AAA

Section 1

Pine Island 34, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6

Rochester Lourdes 41, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8

Section 2

Dassel-Cokato 50, Rockford 12

Glencoe-Silver Lake 45, Watertown-Mayer 0

Litchfield 16, Holy Family Catholic 7

Providence Academy 35, Belle Plaine 16

Section 3

Luverne 14, Worthington 0

Sibley East 27, Tri-City United 0

Section 4

Lake City 42, Richfield 22

St. Croix Lutheran 48, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6

Section 5

Annandale 47, Spectrum 0

Foley 35, Minneapolis Henry 13

Milaca 21, Pine City 6

Mora 37, Brooklyn Center 14

Section 6

Albany 67, Sauk Centre 7

Minnewaska 28, Montevideo 19

New London-Spicer 7, Melrose 0

Pierz 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 14

Section 7

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 42, Virginia 0

Proctor 10, Two Harbors 6

Section 8

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 33, Thief River Falls 7

Fergus Falls 25, East Grand Forks 20

Pequot Lakes 21, Park Rapids 20

Perham 60, Roseau 18

Class AA

Section 1

Caledonia def. Winona Cotter, forfeit

Chatfield 40, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

Lewiston-Altura 43, Dover-Eyota 22

St. Charles 21, Triton 16

Section 2

Blue Earth Area 34, Norwood-Young America 8

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8, New Richland-H-E-G 0

Maple River 47, LeSueur-Henderson 28

Medford 27, St. Clair/Loyola 13

Section 3

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 38, Windom 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 36, St. James Area 21

Section 4

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26, Concordia Academy 7

Maple Lake 61, St. Paul Humboldt 0

St. Agnes 27, Rush City 0

Section 5

Holdingford 20, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 47, Kimball 12

Section 6

Staples-Motley 44, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

West Central 42, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 6

Section 7

Mesabi East 26, International Falls 20

Royalton 36, Eveleth-Gilbert 19

Section 8

Barnesville 48, Hawley 8

Frazee 27, Bagley 7

Pelican Rapids 40, United North Central 12

Warroad 18, Crookston 8

Class A

Section 1

Goodhue 30, Hayfield 8

Randolph 26, Fillmore Central 7

Rushford-Peterson 39, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

Section 2

Bethlehem Academy 20, New Ulm Cathedral 18

G-F-W 56, Cleveland 6

United South Central 51, AC/GE 13

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 8

Section 3

Martin County West 51, Sleepy Eye 0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 30, Adrian 7

Wabasso 21, Murray County Central 14

Section 4

Benson 35, Upsala/Swanville 12

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 24, Parkers Prairie 0

Mayer-Lutheran 41, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14

Section 5

BOLD 62, MACCRAY 14

Canby 7, Lakeview 3

Dawson-Boyd 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 14

Minneota 28, Yellow Medicine East 7

Section 6

Breckenridge 46, Pine River-Backus 8

New York Mills 22, Ottertail Central 0

Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, forfeit

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 26, Lake Park-Audubon 6

Section 7

Braham 48, Barnum 8

Carlton 33, North Woods 18

Deer River 50, Chisholm 6

Hinckley-Finlayson 44, East Central 20

Section 8

Mahnomen/Waubun 50, Red Lake 6

Polk County West 36, Fosston 0

Red Lake County 53, Cass Lake-Bena 0

9 Man

Section 1

Grand Meadow 42, Kingsland 0

Houston 46, Southland 18

LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 22

Spring Grove 21, Lanesboro 12

Section 2

Nicollet 28, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 12

Ogilvie 42, Onamia 0

Red Rock Central 27, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6

Renville County West 49, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 6

Section 3

GHEC/Truman 32, Edgerton/Ellsworth 28

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 32, Madelia 25

Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30

Mountain Lake Co-op 54, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 12

Section 4

Bertha-Hewitt 14, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 12

Brandon-Evansville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8

Hancock 46, Rothsay 10

Verndale 44, Ortonville 6

Section 5

Hill City/Northland 30, Cromwell 20

Isle def. Floodwood, forfeit

Section 6

Blackduck 8, NCEUH 0

Fertile-Beltrami 33, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

Park Christian 26, Nevis 14

Win-E-Mac 65, Laporte 6

Section 7

Cherry 44, Ely 0

Cook County 36, Bigfork 6

Silver Bay 42, Northeast Range 8

Section 8

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 46, Kittson County Central 32

Kelliher/Northome 42, Northern Freeze 0

Stephen-Argyle 35, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 0

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 36, Lake of the Woods 8

HS Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

Baltic def. Howard, 25-9, 25-5, 25-20

Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Burke def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

Clark/Willow Lake def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24

Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 14-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12

Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 26-24, 25-9, 25-15

Faith def. Timber Lake, 21-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-21

Freeman def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-22, 25-22

Garretson def. West Central, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-21, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22

Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19

James Valley Christian def. Wessington Springs, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Kimball/White Lake def. Platte-Geddes, 25-6, 25-17, 25-14

Langford def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-9, 25-8

Lead-Deadwood def. Douglas, 13-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17

Lennox def. Alcester-Hudson, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Madison def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23

Marty Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Milbank Area def. Waverly-South Shore, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-18, 25-10, 25-13

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Philip def. Bennett County, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

Pine Ridge def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-6, 25-10

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-8

Spearfish def. Hot Springs, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25

St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. Potter County, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24

Tri-Valley def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19

Watertown def. Huron, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

Winner def. Wagner, 21-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-16, 15-10

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11

Alliance Triangular
Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Christian, 26-24, 25-17

Kadoka Triangular
Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16

New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-17, 25-10

New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 17-15

McLaughlin Triangular
Chamberlain def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23

College Volleyball

Dakota St. 3, Briar Cliff 1

 