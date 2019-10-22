Local Scoreboard- 10/22

HS Football
Minnesota SectionalPlayoffs
First Round
Class AAAAA
Section 1
Rochester John Marshall 21, Northfield 0
Rochester Mayo 34, Austin 10
Section 2
Chanhassen 34, Bloomington Jefferson 13
Waconia 35, New Prague 14
Section 3
Hastings 28, Henry Sibley 0
Park (Cottage Grove) 27, Bloomington Kennedy 12
Section 4
Mahtomedi 44, North St. Paul 6
St. Paul Central 18, St. Paul Highland Park 0
Section 5
Irondale 30, St. Louis Park 28
Minneapolis Southwest 14, Park Center 12
Section 6
Elk River 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 23
Monticello 19, St. Cloud Tech 18
Section 7
St. Francis 37, Cambridge-Isanti 7
Section 8
Brainerd 34, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Moorhead 49, St. Cloud Apollo 6
Class AAAA
Section 1
Byron 48, Red Wing 2
Faribault 21, Albert Lea 14
Section 2
Jordan 49, New Ulm 14
Mankato East 36, St. Peter 14
Section 3
Hill-Murray 44, Academy Force 0
St. Paul Johnson 62, St. Paul Harding 6
Section 4
Columbia Heights 33, St. Paul Como Park 0
DeLaSalle 35, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 6
Section 5
Holy Angels 27, Orono 14
Mound Westonka 56, Minneapolis South 0
Section 6
Princeton 21, Big Lake 6
Section 7
Chisago Lakes 49, Hibbing 13
North Branch 48, Duluth Denfeld 6
Section 8
Willmar 42, Little Falls 12
Class AAA
Section 1
Pine Island 34, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6
Rochester Lourdes 41, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8
Section 2
Dassel-Cokato 50, Rockford 12
Glencoe-Silver Lake 45, Watertown-Mayer 0
Litchfield 16, Holy Family Catholic 7
Providence Academy 35, Belle Plaine 16
Section 3
Luverne 14, Worthington 0
Sibley East 27, Tri-City United 0
Section 4
Lake City 42, Richfield 22
St. Croix Lutheran 48, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6
Section 5
Annandale 47, Spectrum 0
Foley 35, Minneapolis Henry 13
Milaca 21, Pine City 6
Mora 37, Brooklyn Center 14
Section 6
Albany 67, Sauk Centre 7
Minnewaska 28, Montevideo 19
New London-Spicer 7, Melrose 0
Pierz 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 14
Section 7
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 42, Virginia 0
Proctor 10, Two Harbors 6
Section 8
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 33, Thief River Falls 7
Fergus Falls 25, East Grand Forks 20
Pequot Lakes 21, Park Rapids 20
Perham 60, Roseau 18
Class AA
Section 1
Caledonia def. Winona Cotter, forfeit
Chatfield 40, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
Lewiston-Altura 43, Dover-Eyota 22
St. Charles 21, Triton 16
Section 2
Blue Earth Area 34, Norwood-Young America 8
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8, New Richland-H-E-G 0
Maple River 47, LeSueur-Henderson 28
Medford 27, St. Clair/Loyola 13
Section 3
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 38, Windom 0
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 36, St. James Area 21
Section 4
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26, Concordia Academy 7
Maple Lake 61, St. Paul Humboldt 0
St. Agnes 27, Rush City 0
Section 5
Holdingford 20, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 47, Kimball 12
Section 6
Staples-Motley 44, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
West Central 42, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 6
Section 7
Mesabi East 26, International Falls 20
Royalton 36, Eveleth-Gilbert 19
Section 8
Barnesville 48, Hawley 8
Frazee 27, Bagley 7
Pelican Rapids 40, United North Central 12
Warroad 18, Crookston 8
Class A
Section 1
Goodhue 30, Hayfield 8
Randolph 26, Fillmore Central 7
Rushford-Peterson 39, Wabasha-Kellogg 8
Section 2
Bethlehem Academy 20, New Ulm Cathedral 18
G-F-W 56, Cleveland 6
United South Central 51, AC/GE 13
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 8
Section 3
Martin County West 51, Sleepy Eye 0
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 30, Adrian 7
Wabasso 21, Murray County Central 14
Section 4
Benson 35, Upsala/Swanville 12
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 24, Parkers Prairie 0
Mayer-Lutheran 41, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14
Section 5
BOLD 62, MACCRAY 14
Canby 7, Lakeview 3
Dawson-Boyd 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 14
Minneota 28, Yellow Medicine East 7
Section 6
Breckenridge 46, Pine River-Backus 8
New York Mills 22, Ottertail Central 0
Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, forfeit
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 26, Lake Park-Audubon 6
Section 7
Braham 48, Barnum 8
Carlton 33, North Woods 18
Deer River 50, Chisholm 6
Hinckley-Finlayson 44, East Central 20
Section 8
Mahnomen/Waubun 50, Red Lake 6
Polk County West 36, Fosston 0
Red Lake County 53, Cass Lake-Bena 0
9 Man
Section 1
Grand Meadow 42, Kingsland 0
Houston 46, Southland 18
LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 22
Spring Grove 21, Lanesboro 12
Section 2
Nicollet 28, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 12
Ogilvie 42, Onamia 0
Red Rock Central 27, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6
Renville County West 49, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 6
Section 3
GHEC/Truman 32, Edgerton/Ellsworth 28
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 32, Madelia 25
Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30
Mountain Lake Co-op 54, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 12
Section 4
Bertha-Hewitt 14, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 12
Brandon-Evansville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8
Hancock 46, Rothsay 10
Verndale 44, Ortonville 6
Section 5
Hill City/Northland 30, Cromwell 20
Isle def. Floodwood, forfeit
Section 6
Blackduck 8, NCEUH 0
Fertile-Beltrami 33, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
Park Christian 26, Nevis 14
Win-E-Mac 65, Laporte 6
Section 7
Cherry 44, Ely 0
Cook County 36, Bigfork 6
Silver Bay 42, Northeast Range 8
Section 8
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 46, Kittson County Central 32
Kelliher/Northome 42, Northern Freeze 0
Stephen-Argyle 35, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 0
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 36, Lake of the Woods 8
HS Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18
Baltic def. Howard, 25-9, 25-5, 25-20
Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
Burke def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14
Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14
Clark/Willow Lake def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24
Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 14-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12
Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15
Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 26-24, 25-9, 25-15
Faith def. Timber Lake, 21-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-21
Freeman def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-22, 25-22
Garretson def. West Central, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-21, 25-14
Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22
Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19
James Valley Christian def. Wessington Springs, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Kimball/White Lake def. Platte-Geddes, 25-6, 25-17, 25-14
Langford def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-9, 25-8
Lead-Deadwood def. Douglas, 13-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17
Lennox def. Alcester-Hudson, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22
Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Madison def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23
Marty Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24
McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21
Milbank Area def. Waverly-South Shore, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23
Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-18, 25-10, 25-13
Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
Philip def. Bennett County, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
Pine Ridge def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-6, 25-10
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-8
Spearfish def. Hot Springs, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25
St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. Potter County, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24
Tri-Valley def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19
Watertown def. Huron, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Winner def. Wagner, 21-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-16, 15-10
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11
Alliance Triangular
Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Christian, 26-24, 25-17
Kadoka Triangular
Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16
New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-17, 25-10
New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 17-15
McLaughlin Triangular
Chamberlain def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23
College Volleyball
Dakota St. 3, Briar Cliff 1