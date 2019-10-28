Local Scoreboard- 10/28

Men's Basketball
Exhibition
Minnesota 73, SMSU 48
Women's Basketball
Briar Cliff 85, Dakota St. 73
HS Volleyball
Alcester-Hudson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19
Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21
Avon def. Gayville-Volin, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-10, 25-11, 25-21
Beresford def. Dell Rapids, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21
Burke def. Wagner, 20-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20
Chamberlain def. Jones County, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
Clark/Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 25-16, 28-30, 25-16, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-20, 25-14, 25-12
Corsica/Stickney def. Marty Indian, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18
Ethan def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-13, 25-7, 25-12
Freeman def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16
Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-22, 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8
Groton Area def. Deuel, 25-20, 25-11, 25-8
Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20
Harding County def. Bison, 21-25, 25-5, 25-14, 25-17
Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 25-8, 25-11, 15-25, 25-9
Howard def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17
Ipswich def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21
Langford def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 25-19, 15-25, 25-16
Lead-Deadwood def. Custer, 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18
Lemmon def. Dupree, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23
McCook Central/Montrose def. Hanson, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14
Northwestern def. Faulkton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-11, 25-22
Parkston def. Menno, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Pine Ridge def. Edgemont, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17
Rapid City Christian def. Kadoka Area, 25-17, 24-26, 26-24, 25-10
Scotland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-15, 25-9, 25-15
Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-7, 25-17
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Milbank Area, 16-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12
Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13
Waubay/Summit def. Florence/Henry, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
White River def. St. Francis Indian, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10
Winner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-11, 25-13, 25-20
Wolsey-Wessington def. Redfield, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21