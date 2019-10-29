Local Scoreboard- 10/29

College Volleyball
DWU 3, Dakota St. 1
HS Volleyball
Avon def. Bon Homme, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16
Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17
Castlewood def. Flandreau, 25-4, 25-23, 25-14
Chester def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-20, 25-11, 25-10
Deubrook def. Baltic, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15
Dupree def. Jones County, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15
Ethan def. Platte-Geddes, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10
Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23
Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6
Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-22, 25-21, 25-14
Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12
Harding County def. Newell, 26-28, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20
Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-27, 15-4
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15
Ipswich def. Faith, 25-20, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-8
Irene-Wakonda def. Howard, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16
Lemmon def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 23-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-7
Lennox def. Canton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18
New Underwood def. Bennett County, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
North Central def. Northwestern, 25-7, 25-13, 25-8
Parker def. West Central, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Pierre def. Brookings, 13-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Pine Ridge def. St. Francis Indian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15
Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-15, 25-8
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-7, 23-25, 25-10
Scotland def. Menno, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 25-10
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20
Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13
St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule, 25-6, 25-9, 25-16
Timber Lake def. Crazy Horse, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12
Vermillion def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 25-13
Warner def. Langford, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Webster def. Redfield, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13
Yankton def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
Mitchell Christian Triangular
James Valley Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-7, 25-2, 25-14
James Valley Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12
Mitchell Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14
Wakpala Tournament (AIC)
Takini def. Wakpala, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 19-17