Local Scoreboard- 12/17

College Volleyball
NIVC Championship
Georgia Tech 3, USD 0
Women's Basketball
Marquette 65, SDSU 58
Mt. Marty 79, Presentation 61
HS Boys Basketball
Baltic 62, Parker 61
Brandon Valley 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Britton-Hecla 51, Wilmot 47
Burke 61, North Central, Neb. 52
Canton 56, Garretson 47
Chadron, Neb. 53, Hot Springs 15
Corsica/Stickney 78, Avon 38
Dakota Valley 87, Beresford 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Mitchell Christian 26
Faulkton 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 45
Gayville-Volin 46, Wausa, Neb. 35
Gregory 75, Chamberlain 72
Harrisburg 53, Brookings 49
Herreid/Selby Area 57, Timber Lake 40
Howard 58, Chester 30
Lead-Deadwood 67, Newell 34
Leola/Frederick 53, Langford 46, OT
Lyman 62, Sully Buttes 61
Madison 59, Tri-Valley 57
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 58, Alcester-Hudson 42
Parkston 72, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46
Potter County 64, Miller 35
St. Thomas More 72, Douglas 45
Tea Area 60, Flandreau 31
Wagner 62, Irene-Wakonda 55
West Central 75, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 43
Wolsey-Wessington 65, Lake Preston 49
HS Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Mobridge-Pollock 26
Alcester-Hudson 53, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 45
Baltic 42, Parker 30
Belle Fourche 42, Sturgis Brown 30
Beresford 60, Dakota Valley 53
Bison 35, Faith 33
Chadron, Neb. 54, Hot Springs 13
Clark/Willow Lake 63, Waverly-South Shore 60
Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Mitchell Christian 54
Deubrook 45, Deuel 39
Douglas 58, Rapid City Christian 57
Ethan 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 28
Faulkton 77, Sunshine Bible Academy 13
Garretson 62, Canton 29
Harrisburg 67, Brookings 36
Howard 55, Chester 32
Huron 54, Pierre 52
Irene-Wakonda 51, Wagner 48
Kadoka Area 62, Jones County 46
Kimball/White Lake 45, Platte-Geddes 41
Lead-Deadwood 52, Newell 33
Lemmon 47, Dupree 44
Lyman 43, Sully Buttes 41
Madison 59, Tri-Valley 57
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Freeman 37
Miller 71, Potter County 39
Parkston 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 36
Scotland 48, Menno 46
Sioux Falls Christian 42, Dell Rapids 36
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52
Tea Area 61, Flandreau 55
Viborg-Hurley 54, Bridgewater-Emery 52
Waubay/Summit 54, Groton Area 31
Wausa, Neb. 40, Gayville-Volin 37
Wessington Springs 36, Iroquois 25
West Central 57, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39
Wilmot 46, Britton-Hecla 29
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Lake Preston 36
NBA G-League
Skyforce 93, Texas 90 OT