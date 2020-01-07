Local Scoreboard- 1/7

HS Boys Basketball
Bridgewater-Emery 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46
Canistota 80, Mitchell Christian 20
Dakota Valley 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 68
Deubrook 47, Deuel 43
Freeman Academy/Marion 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50
Gayville-Volin 59, Scotland 47
Hanson 60, Parkston 55
Harding County 79, Mott-Regent, N.D. 45
Howard 70, Menno 32
Ipswich 55, Northwestern 39
Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman 16
Lennox 44, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 43
Parker 53, Bon Homme 29
Potter County 71, Mobridge-Pollock 70
Rapid City Stevens 74, Spearfish 56
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 68, Pierre 33
St. Thomas More 75, Belle Fourche 36
Stanley County 65, Highmore-Harrold 62
Sunshine Bible Academy 58, James Valley Christian 48
Tiospa Zina Tribal 66, Redfield 55
Vermillion 71, Tri-Valley 48
Viborg-Hurley 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 39
Western Christian, Iowa 51, Harrisburg 38
Winner 68, Chamberlain 64
Wolsey-Wessington 67, Miller 43
Yankton 65, Sioux City, East, Iowa 63, OT
HS Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 71, Iroquois 48
Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Groton Area 14
Bon Homme 45, Parker 37
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35
Burke 38, Lyman 37
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 88, McLaughlin 64
DeSmet 63, Clark/Willow Lake 54
Faith 65, Timber Lake 60
Flandreau 43, Castlewood 38
Flasher, N.D. 47, Lemmon 35
Freeman 52, Irene-Wakonda 48, OT
Garretson 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 53
Hanson 56, Parkston 51
Harrisburg 56, Western Christian, Iowa 48
Highmore-Harrold 51, Stanley County 19
Hitchcock-Tulare 63, Lake Preston 28
Howard 54, Menno 48
James Valley Christian 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 12
Lennox 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40
Madison 65, Arlington 49
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Dell Rapids 45
New Underwood 52, Rapid City Christian 46
Newell 60, Wall 45
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 35
Rapid City Stevens 75, Spearfish 32
Red Cloud 53, Pine Ridge 39
Redfield 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
Scotland 48, Gayville-Volin 35
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 52, Dakota Valley 35
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 69, Pierre 34
Sisseton 59, Webster 39
St. Francis Indian 47, Bennett County 36
Vermillion 60, Tri-Valley 55
Waubay/Summit 51, Waverly-South Shore 29
West Central 51, Watertown 37
Wilmot 51, Leola/Frederick 17
Winner 61, Chamberlain 23
HS Wrestling
Milbank 54, Sisseton 24
Mitchell 43, Yankton 24
Pierre T.F. Riggs 69, Brookings 9
Sturgis 55, Rapid City Central 17
Canton DAK 12
Canton 60, Dell Rapids 18
Canton 57, Madison 18
Dell Rapids 45, Vermillion 36
Madison 65, Vermillion 18