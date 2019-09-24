Local Scoreboard- 9/24

College Volleyball
Wayne St. 3, Augustana 1
Northwestern 3, DWU 1
HS Volleyball
Aberdeen Christian def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24
Beresford def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-13, 25-22, 22-25, 12-25, 15-13
Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13
Burke def. Platte-Geddes, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16
Chester def. Parker, 25-19, 28-30, 25-15, 25-21
Colman-Egan def. Canistota, 25-9, 19-25, 25-16, 25-10
Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-8
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Howard, 24-26, 25-27, 25-22, 25-19, 15-10
DeSmet def. James Valley Christian, 25-12, 25-12, 21-25, 26-24
Dupree def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-11, 25-10, 25-16
Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Baltic, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18
Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 22-25, 25-11, 25-6
Freeman def. Scotland, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18
Great Plains Lutheran def. Sisseton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23
Gregory def. Todd County, 25-8, 25-17, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20
Heart River, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16
Herreid/Selby Area def. McIntosh, 25-16, 25-8, 25-19
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. def. Bison, 25-11, 25-12, 25-8
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-7, 25-19, 25-10
Ipswich def. Potter County, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
Kimball/White Lake def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 11-25, 25-22, 25-22
Langford def. Wilmot, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9
Lennox def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17
Little Wound def. Oelrichs, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19
Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17
McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-22, 25-15, 25-7
Menno def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 16-25, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14
Milbank Area def. Sioux Valley, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10
Miller def. Redfield, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
New Underwood def. Newell, 25-16, 25-7, 25-19
Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-1, 25-6, 25-13
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Flandreau Indian, 25-8, 25-10, 25-6
Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17
Red Cloud def. Douglas, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Sturgis Brown def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21
Tea Area def. Vermillion, 22-25, 10-25, 25-20, 25-12, 15-8
Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16
Tri-Valley def. Canton, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 25-12
Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-10, 25-19
Warner def. Groton Area, 25-23, 28-26, 25-27, 22-25, 15-7
Waverly-South Shore def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-18, 25-13
HS Boys Golf
City Tournament- Final Round
1. Lincoln 907
2. Roosevelt 914
3. O'Gorman 927
4. Washington 1101
City Champion: Nash Stenberg, Lincoln 218
HS Girls Soccer
Roosevelt 2, Watertown 2
O'Gorman 1, Harrisburg 0
HS Boys Soccer
Brandon Valley 1, Huron 0
O'Gorman 3, Harrisburg 0
Roosevelt 6, Watertown 3