Local Scoreboard- 9/5

Posted:

College Football

Concordia- St. Paul 41, USF 17

Bemidji St. 33, NSU 7

HS Volleyball

Aberdeen Christian def. Iroquois/Doland (VB), 25-13, 25-18, 25-13

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10

Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19

Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-14, 25-18, 26-24

Burke def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14

Canistota def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16

Canton def. Irene-Wakonda, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 15-13

Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14

Corsica/Stickney def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23

Crow Creek def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-15, 25-22, 13-25, 25-20

Custer def. Belle Fourche, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17

Deubrook def. Castlewood, 25-10, 16-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lake Preston, 25-9, 25-10, 25-9

Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

Faith def. McIntosh, 25-8, 25-9, 25-17

Faulkton def. North Central, 25-8, 25-7, 25-10

Garretson def. Baltic, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11

Gayville-Volin def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14

Great Plains Lutheran def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-20, 25-19, 25-19

Gregory def. Lyman, 25-14, 26-24, 25-19

Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-4, 25-7, 25-11

Hamlin def. Flandreau, 19-25, 19-25, 25-11, 25-12, 15-12

Harding County def. Lemmon, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24

Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19

Herreid/Selby Area def. McLaughlin, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14

Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-11, 25-6

Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19

Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 27-25

Kadoka Area def. Philip, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15

Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-8, 25-15, 25-15

Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-13, 25-17, 25-15

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-10, 25-16, 25-17

New Underwood def. White River, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22

Newell def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20

Northwestern def. Langford, 25-21, 25-7, 25-17

Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 25-23

Parkston def. Hanson, 25-14, 26-24, 25-16

Pine Ridge def. St. Francis Indian, 25-6, 22-25, 25-10, 25-10

Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19

Potter County def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Rapid City Christian def. Wall, 25-5, 25-12, 25-13

Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-15, 25-11

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 26-24, 25-14

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

Sioux Valley def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23

Sisseton def. Wilmot, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-5, 25-11, 25-5

Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-8, 23-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-11

Todd County def. Marty Indian, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17

Vermillion def. South Sioux City, Neb., 17-25, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13

Viborg-Hurley def. Scotland, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23

Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-15, 25-6, 25-19

Watertown def. Huron, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17

Webster def. Milbank Area, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 15-9

Winner Triangular
Winner def. Ainsworth, Neb., 25-23, 25-16, 25-21

Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

HS Girls Soccer

Roosevelt 3, Harrisburg 0

HS Boys Soccer

Roosevelt 4, Harrisburg 0

(Click on local scores for more scores)

 