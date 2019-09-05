Local Scoreboard- 9/5

College Football
Concordia- St. Paul 41, USF 17
Bemidji St. 33, NSU 7
HS Volleyball
Aberdeen Christian def. Iroquois/Doland (VB), 25-13, 25-18, 25-13
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10
Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19
Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-14, 25-18, 26-24
Burke def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14
Canistota def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16
Canton def. Irene-Wakonda, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 15-13
Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
Corsica/Stickney def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23
Crow Creek def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-15, 25-22, 13-25, 25-20
Custer def. Belle Fourche, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17
Deubrook def. Castlewood, 25-10, 16-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lake Preston, 25-9, 25-10, 25-9
Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Faith def. McIntosh, 25-8, 25-9, 25-17
Faulkton def. North Central, 25-8, 25-7, 25-10
Garretson def. Baltic, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11
Gayville-Volin def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14
Great Plains Lutheran def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
Gregory def. Lyman, 25-14, 26-24, 25-19
Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-4, 25-7, 25-11
Hamlin def. Flandreau, 19-25, 19-25, 25-11, 25-12, 15-12
Harding County def. Lemmon, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24
Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19
Herreid/Selby Area def. McLaughlin, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14
Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-11, 25-6
Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19
Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 27-25
Kadoka Area def. Philip, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15
Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-8, 25-15, 25-15
Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-13, 25-17, 25-15
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-10, 25-16, 25-17
New Underwood def. White River, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22
Newell def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
Northwestern def. Langford, 25-21, 25-7, 25-17
Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 25-23
Parkston def. Hanson, 25-14, 26-24, 25-16
Pine Ridge def. St. Francis Indian, 25-6, 22-25, 25-10, 25-10
Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19
Potter County def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Rapid City Christian def. Wall, 25-5, 25-12, 25-13
Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-15, 25-11
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 26-24, 25-14
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15
Sioux Valley def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23
Sisseton def. Wilmot, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16
St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-5, 25-11, 25-5
Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-8, 23-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-11
Todd County def. Marty Indian, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
Vermillion def. South Sioux City, Neb., 17-25, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13
Viborg-Hurley def. Scotland, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23
Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-15, 25-6, 25-19
Watertown def. Huron, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17
Webster def. Milbank Area, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 15-9
Winner Triangular
Winner def. Ainsworth, Neb., 25-23, 25-16, 25-21
Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
HS Girls Soccer
Roosevelt 3, Harrisburg 0
HS Boys Soccer
Roosevelt 4, Harrisburg 0
