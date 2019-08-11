Lundin and Bartlett earn titles at SDGA Amateur Championship

In the Men's Championship, Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls came from behind to win with a final round 4 under par 68. He held off Russell Pick from Mitchell with a birdie on #18 to win by two shots. Jack becomes the youngest ever winner of the SDGA Men's Amateur at the age of 17. Jack will be a senior at SF Roosevelt HS.

The Women's Championship came down to a rematch of this year's SDGA Women's Match Play, but the roles were reversed. USD senior Katie Bartlett of Pierre hung on for a two stroke victory over SDSU Assistant Golf Coach Maggie Murphy of Sioux Falls. Maggie made a strong charge with a 2 under par first nine and carded the low round of the tournament with her final round 72.