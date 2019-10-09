Lundin ends high school career on top

In 2015, Jack Lundin won the Class AA boys state title as an 8th grader.

"Obviously I wasn't expected to win. I mean, there were great players, Jacob Otta was a great player. Wil Grevlos, who was all beating me but I played really good the second day and happened to beat them," Lundin said.

By winning a state title so young, put some more pressure on him - do it again.

"I would agree, yeah I definitely did that." he added. "that's probably why I didn't play the best these last three years."

Lundin's best finish at state after that 8th-grade year was a runner up finish as a sophomore. Until this year, when the senior did it again - with a state title.

"I'm super proud of Jack for this to come full circle," said Rachel Turner, Roosevelt High School golf coach. "I know that's all he's been working towards, I mean, if he were to count the hours that he's put in to accomplish this goal - I'm just so so proud of him that his hard work paid off for him because he deserves it."

"It meant a lot to me, I mean I broke out in tears - I'll admit, just because I worked really, really hard this year," Lundin said.

And for the first time in his high school career, his rider team also won the team championship.

"Me and my team throughout all six years I've played high school golf, we've worked really, really hard to try and win a state title," Lundin said. "And I'm glad we could get it done during my senior year."

Lundin recently committed to play his college golf at Nebraska. And he looks forward to being a husker.

"So my goal next year is to try out and try to be number one on the golf team going into my freshman year and then with my new coach, coach Hankins, he has a list of goals set out for me."

"You know the one thing that I think sets Jack apart is that he loves this game more than anything," Turner said. "And so for him to come out and practice it's not like torture or I have to go practice. It's I get to go practice."