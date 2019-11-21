MBB: Augie hits century mark in home opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sophomore Matt Todd scored 34 points in his home debut as the Augustana men’s basketball team ran away from Buena Vista 110-89 Thursday night in the Elmen Center. It was the first time scoring 100 points in nearly two years for the Vikings, last hitting the mark on Dec. 9, 2017, against UMary.

Todd was 7-of-10 from 3-point range as he scored his season-high 34 points in just 28 minutes of action. He was joined in double-figure scoring by Adam Dykman with 15 points, Michael Schaefer with 13 points and Dylan LeBrun with 11 points.

Augustana moves to 4-1 on the season while Buena Vista played Thursday night as an exhibition, keeping its record at 5-0.

The Vikings never trailed in the contest, shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 51.6 percent from 3-point land, both season highs. Augustana also sank a season-best 16 3-point field goals.

The Vikings methodically pulled away from the Beavers, taking a 4-4 tie in the early moments and pushed the lead to 16 points at the midway point of the first half. The lead ballooned to 29 points with 2:21 remaining in the half when Isaac Fink made a pair of free throws to make it 63-34.

Augustana entered the break leading 64-42.

The Vikings pushed their lead to 31 points late in the second half as Tayton Vincent hit a jumper just outside the paint for a 106-75 advantage before the score settled on the final of 110-89.

Augustana pushed 16 Buena Vista turnovers into 27 points and held a major rebound margin of 43-31. Tyler Riemersma and Schaefer each tallied a game-high seven rebounds. The Vikings totaled a season-best 18 assists led by a career-best five from Beau Keeve.

All 15 players dressed on the Viking bench saw at least four minutes of action and 12 of them scored at least three points.

Augustana continues its brief stay at home in the Elmen Center with a contest Monday night against Nebraska Christian. The game is the second game of a doubleheader. Fans can support Feeding South Dakota by bringing two non-perishable food items to the game, receiving a ticket $5 ticket.