MBB: Former Cougar Maxwell Returns to Staff

SIOUX FALLS – Former University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball standout David Maxwell has been named assistant men's basketball coach at the University of Sioux Falls, according to an announcement today by head coach Chris Johnson.

A Parkston, S.D., native, Maxwell was a standout at USF, where he was instrumental in leading the USF Men's Basketball Team to an 81-43 record over four seasons. Maxwell also coached for two seasons as a graduate assistant for Johnson at USF (2013-15) before taking on the head coaching job with Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls Basketball.

Johnson is pleased that Maxwell will be back in the fold with USF Men's Basketball.

"I am very excited to welcome David back to the staff here at USF," said Johnson, noting that Maxwell was a four-year team captain and four-year starter for USF. "He is one of the best young coaches I know and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the University. He is also one of the best relationship builders around. We look forward to working with Dave and to welcome back him and his wife, Haylee," said Johnson.

A 2013 graduate of USF, Maxwell most recently coached at Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School where he directed the girls basketball program to two state tournament appearances and one conference championship in his four years at the helm.

As a player at USF, Maxwell totaled 989 career points and 522 rebounds in playing 118 and starting 77 games. The 118 games played ranks second all-time at USF. As a senior, he averaged 7.6 points and 3.7 rebounds for a USF team in its first year in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. He helped lead USF to a 12-15 record with an 8-14 record. As a junior, USF was 20-9 in its transition year to NCAA DII. In that season he supplied 8.4 points and 4.0 rebounds. As a sophomore, Maxwell put up 11.3 points and grabbed 4.8 rebounds for a team that finished 24-9 overall and 13-5 and advanced to the first round of the NAIA National Tournament. During the year, he hit 87.7 percent from the foul line which led USF. As a freshman, he averaged 6.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for a USF team that finished 25-10 with a 13-5 mark in the GPAC.

Prior to coming to USF, Maxwell prepped at Parkston, S.D., where he was a four-year letterwinner in baseball, basketball and football. He earned all-state selection in 2008 (2nd team) and 2009 (1st team) for basketball. A three-time all-conference selection, he was the recipient of the prestigious Spirit of Su Award in 2009. Maxwell, who is the son of Barb and Bruce Maxwell, and has four brothers Chad, Chris, Mike and Billy) plus a sister (Suzanne), also served as a member of USF's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee