MBB: Jacks down UNK

South Dakota State men's basketball took care of business Friday night at Frost Arena with a 66-53 win over Nebraska-Kearney.

SDSU spread the scoring around as Douglas Wilson and Alex Arians led the way with 16 points. Wilson added nine rebounds and was 4-of-6 at the charity stripe. Arians sank a pair of 3-pointers and grabbed four boards.

Brandon Key scored eight and dished out a team-leading six assists. David Wingett scored eight alongside five rebounds.

After a slow start from both teams, the Jackrabbits kicked it into gear with a 10-2 run, building towards a 12-5 lead midway through the first half. UNK made up ground to draw even at 16, but a 9-0 Jackrabbit run after the under-eight media break gave SDSU breathing room on its way to a 32-26 halftime lead.

The Jacks pushed the lead to double figures for the first time on a Wilson layup at the 13-minute mark amidst a 7-0 Jackrabbit rally. UNK drew back to within nine before SDSU tacked on another 10-2 run to seal the victory.

Game Notes

• South Dakota State is 3-2 all-time against Nebraska-Kearney, though the Lopers counted Friday's action as an exhibition game.

• SDSU's 15 offensive rebounds was the third-most this season. The Jacks had 18 against Peru State and 16 against Samford.

• The Jackrabbits were plus-14 in points in the paint (34-20) and were plus-11 (13-2) in second-chance points.

• State is now 6-0 at home this season and has won 14 consecutive at Frost Arena, currently tied for the nation's seventh-longest streak.

• Douglas Wilson has now reached double figures in 11 games, and Alex Arians posted his second-consecutive double-digit scoring performance.

Up Next

South Dakota State stays home for a pair of games next week, hosting Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday (7 p.m.) and Idaho Saturday (noon).

-GoJacks.com-