MBB: Jacks fall at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. -- South Dakota State men's basketball fell to Nebraska, 90-73 Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Jackrabbits (3-2) dropped the final game of a three-game road swing, shooting 41.4 percent in the game with a trio of double-figure scorers.

"I wish we would have had more compete there at the start of the game and kept it close for a while and then see what happens," said head coach Eric Henderson. "But that's the way it goes and we're going to move on and get better."

Douglas Wilson posted his second double-double of the season with a team-high 15 points and career-high 14 rebounds. Tray Buchanan finished with 13 points, and Brandon Key added 12, dishing three assists as well.

The Jackrabbits saw Nebraska fire out of the gates to a 12-2 lead and were unable to string together a run until the final four minutes. The Jacks were plus-four in that stretch and trailed 51-27 at halftime.

State rode the momentum into the second half to bring the deficit back inside 20 (75-56) near the eight-minute mark after 3-pointers from Alex Arians and David Wingett. The double-figure lead held up for the Huskers though as the Jacks dropped their second-straight game.

Game Notes

• South Dakota State is 0-13 all-time against Nebraska.

• Douglas Wilson has reached double figures in all five contests this year.

• Tray Buchanan had his highest scoring game as a Jackrabbit with 13 points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Frost Arena next week for a Tuesday matchup with North Alabama. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

-GoJacks.com-