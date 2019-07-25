MBB: NSU men lead DII in home attendance

Indianapolis – The NSU men have done it again. The NCAA has released the Men’s Basketball Attendance Records following the 2018-19 season, with the Wolves leading NCAA Division II in attendance for the 12th consecutive year and 13th overall. An average of 3,680 fans poured into Wachs Arena to watch the Northern State men, with 51,526 total fans over the course of the season.

"The rich tradition of basketball at Northern State is second to none,” noted NSU Director of Athletics Josh Moon. “The women’s announcement a few weeks ago, and the men’s today continues to build on this tradition. For NSU to also lead all Colleges/Universities in the Dakota's in attendance shows the passion of this community for Wolves basketball. The back-to-back NSIC Conference Champion men will only build off this in the future, as a new era of Northern State basketball opens this fall under Saul Phillips.”

The Wolves sat high above the competition, bringing in over 1,350 fans per game more than Dixie State. Northern was the only program at the Division II level to record over 40,000 fans. The Wolves 72-70 win over Minnesota Duluth on February 15 was the fourth highest attended game in 2019 with 5,318 Wolves faithful.

In addition, NSU led the NSIC by over 1,400 fans per game, ahead of fourth ranked Augustana with 2,231. The NSIC came in second behind the MIAA, averaging 1,050 fans per game due in large part to the numbers produced by Northern State.

Over the course of the last 12 seasons, 647,435 fans have watched the Wolves from Wachs Arena, averaging nearly 3,500 fans per contest. Those fans have seen numerous Wolves wins, multiple conference championships, and historic moments.

