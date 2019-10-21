MBB: Trojans fall in home opener

MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State (S.D.) men’s basketball team opened their 2019-20 season under eleventh-year head coach Gary Garner versus Bethany (Kan.) of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Monday evening at DSU Fieldhouse.

The Swedes used an 11-2 run in the final 5:06 to pull away past the Trojans by the score of 75-65.

Dakota State’s nine-game home opener winning streak came to an end Monday evening. Bethany played their second game this season, lifting their overall record to 2-0 (BC defeated at Midland, Neb. 80-78 on Oct. 19).

The Trojans continue their action this weekend with a pair of games in the C3 Hotel Classic, hosted by Hastings (Neb.). DSU plays Concordia (Neb.) – where former Trojan men’s basketball player Brendon Boomsma who is currently the graduate assistant coach for CU – on the first day of the classic Friday at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Dakota State plays the host-team Hastings (Neb.) at 4 p.m. Both games will be held at Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings, Neb.

Bethany (Kan.) 75, Dakota State (S.D.) 65 – FINAL

• Dakota State opened the game by making all four field goals by three different scorers (Gare Ewefada scored the first four points, while Anthony Costello added a field goal and Brady Holland hit a 3-pointer). The Trojans held a 9-6 lead with seventeen minutes and twenty seconds on the clock in the first-half.

• The first twenty minutes of the game saw six ties and seven lead changes between the Trojans and the Swedes, with the lead no bigger than five points by DSU. A free-throw by Van Holland gave DSU a 15-10 lead with less than 14 minutes left in the first. Sawyer Koch added a basket with 13:17 left to give Trojans a 17-12 lead.

• Trailing 24-20, the Swedes went on a 5-0 spurt to regain their lead to 25-24 after a 3-pointer by Isiah Saenz and a field goal by Baptiste Chazelas with 9:26 on the clock.

• Both teams tied or traded leads for the rest of the first-half. Jovan Elezovic made a lay-up inside the paint, assisted by Saenz, to give BC a 40-38 halftime edge over DSU.

• Dakota State shot 43.8 percent from the field (14-of-32) in the first-half, compared to Bethany 40 percent (14-of-35). The Trojans were 6-of-12 from the 3-point line while the Swedes were 5-of-20 3-pointers. BC was 7-of-1 free-throws in the first twenty minutes of the game. DSU was 4-of-7 free-throws.

• DSU and BC battled back-and-forth with two ties and two lead changes in the first eight minutes of the first-half. A field goal by Ewefada gave the Trojans a 51-49 lead with 12:40 remaining.

• Bethany went on a 10-0 scoring outburst in a span of two-and-half minutes to earn a 59-51 lead, forcing the Trojans to call a time out with 9:25 left. The Swedes capped the scoring run by making three straight baskets – a 3-pointer by Dylan Smith, followed by a basket by Dalton Smyres and a 3-pointer by Saenz.

• Trailing 62-54, DSU mounted a comeback. The Trojans stormed back with a 9-1 run – with sevent points coming from Koch – to trim BC’s lead to 64-63 after a pair of free-throws by Koch with 5:17 left.

• Dakota State was held to one field goal in the final five minutes of the game, sparking an 11-2 BC scoring run including a 7-0 run in the final 1:20 of the game to secure the victory.

• Bethany outscored Dakota State 35-27 in the final twenty minutes of the game. Both teams struggled from the field with BC shooting 38.7 percent (12-of-31 field goals) compared to DSU 32 percent (8-of-25 field goals). The Swedes were 5-of-13 from the 3-point line, while the Trojans were 2-of-9 3-pointers. BC converted all six free-throws in the second-half. DSU was 9-of-14 free-throws.

• Ewefada was 6-of-10 from the field and tallied 14 points for Dakota State. Koch produced a double-double of 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench. Josh McGreal scored 11 points. Costello and Shaq Russell each had six points.

• Russell dished out five assists for DSU. McGreal, Van Holland and Cole Bruhn each had a steal. Van Holland and Bruhn each collected five rebounds.

• Saenz led the Swedes with 19 points and contributed seven assists in the game. Ivory added 10 points. Kristjian Joksomovic and Smith each had nine points. Ivory and Smyres each had two steals.

• Bethany shot 39.4 percent overall from the field, making 26 baskets in 66 attempts. The Trojans were 38.6 percent from the field (22-of-57 field goals). BC drained 10 3-pointers in 33 attempts compared to DSU 8-of-21 3-pointers.

• The Swedes converted 13-of-16 free-throws (81.3 percent), while the Trojans were 13-of-21 free-throws (61.9 percent).

• BC outrebounded DSU 40-38 in the game. The Swedes outscored the Trojans 8-0 in fast-break points and 26-20 inside the paint.

