MBB: USD signs Greek star Kamateros

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota men’s basketball head coach Todd Lee is pleased to announce the final addition to the 2019-20 squad with 6-8 forward Tasos Kamateros.

Hailing from Athens, Greece, Kamateros joins the Coyotes after averaging 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for A.E.O Proteas Voulas in the A Eskana League in Greece. He shot 58 percent from the field while connecting on 41 percent of his 3-point field goals attempts.

He played in the 2018 FIBA European Championship for Greece, seeing action in five games and hitting 50 percent of his field goal attempts.

Kamateros recently spent time in training camp with the U20 national team in preparation for the U20 FIBA European Championship.

The addition of Kamateros brings the 2019-20 class to seven student-athletes. Junior college transfer Ty Chisom along with true freshmen Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Hunter Goodrick are immediately eligible while A.J. Plitzuweit, Kanon Koster and Brady Heiman will sit the season due to NCAA transfer rules.