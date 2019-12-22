Macon scores 25 as Skyforce win thriller in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2019 – The Sioux Falls Skyforce edged out the Raptors 905 108-106 to begin the final day of the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase. The game came down to the final possession, but a Skyforce defensive stand prevented the 905 from getting a shot off as time expired.

Skyforce two-way guard Daryl Macon led all scorers with 25 points on 7-for-12 shooting while Jeremiah Martin came off the bench to add 20 points on 50.0 percent from the field. Forward Kyle Alexander and guard Davon Reed each grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in the contest.

Devin Robinson and Paul Watson each had 18 points for the 905, with Watson knocking down a team-high four threes.

Sioux Falls improves to 8-10 with the victory while the Raptors fall to 6-10 on the season.