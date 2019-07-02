Mahomes reflects on his historic career with Canaries

He spent 11 years playing baseball on its biggest stage. He even played in a World Series, but when Pat Mahomes set his sights on Sioux Falls he quickly found out he just couldn't walk out to the mound. He needed to show he still had the stuff.

"I said Steve, he's throwing 55 miles and hour, we can't put that guy out there.. I say I think we have to throw another side session today, and let's see if we have a little bit more juice on there. He says I have 11-years in the big leagues and you're going to make me try out," said Canaries Manager Mike Meyer. He also was the pitching coach for the Canaries in 2007, when Mahomes joined the team.

Once Mahomes threw like he did in the big leagues though, the Canaries knew they had something special.

"We had a lot of great players on that team, and once we all started clicking together and then it started translating to field and we started winning series after series, we knew something good was going to happen," said Mahomes.

After only two seasons on the roster, it did. Mahomes guided the Birds to their first and only championship in 2008.

"I actually had the opportunity to go play somewhere else late in the year, but I didn't want to go, I wanted to stay here and bring the championship home," said Mahomes.

Nearly eleven years later, now it's his son Patrick stealing the show. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the NFL MVP last season.

"I'm way more nervous watching him, you know he took a chance. He had a pretty sure route playing baseball. But to play a sport that he had only played for a few years and to go all in on it, it was just great to see all the hard work that he's put in to get to that point," said Mahomes.

Patrick was only 12 years old when his dad played in Sioux Falls, but he spent his summer with him in the Clubhouse making memories.

"Out here running around, shagging balls, hitting balls out of here, also being a bat boy. I had him and Jackson, my other son out here, but they really enjoyed their time in Sioux Falls," said Mahomes.

In that same field where father and son made memories at the Birdcage, his legacy sits in right field, being only the third player in the team's history to have their jersey retired.

"It's kind of surreal being back here because I loved my days playing here."