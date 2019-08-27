Major champions O'Meara, Mize commit to Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Mark O’Meara and 1987 Masters winner Larry Mize headline a list of PGA TOUR Champions player commitments to the Sanford International.

O’Meara and Mize are joined by Scott Parel, Gene Sauers, Kent Jones, Bob Estes, Tom Gillis, Doug McKenzie, Doug Garwood, David Frost, Michael Allen, Russ Cochran, John Huston, Dan Forsman, Ken Duke, Skip Kendall and Michael Bradley as players who have officially committed to Sanford International presented by Cambria on September 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

O'Meara has two major titles on his resume, both coming in 1998. The Goldsboro, North Carolina, native won the Masters and the Open Championship that year on his way to claiming PGA Player of the Year honors. He has 16 career wins on the PGA TOUR and three victories on the PGA TOUR Champions including a four-shot win this March at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona. He finished T27 at the 2018 Sanford International.

Mize is the only native of Augusta, Georgia, to win the Masters. In 1987, Mize chipped in from off the green on the 11th hole to win a playoff and claim the Green Jacket. Mize also has three additional wins on the PGA TOUR and one win on the PGA TOUR Champions. He played for the U.S. teams in the Ryder Cup in 1987 and the Dunhill Cup in 2000. He finished T35 at the 2018 Sanford International.

For the most up-to-date Sanford International player commitment list, visit sanfordinternational.com.

Tickets to Sanford International presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is now open. More than 1,200 volunteers are needed for the week of events. Volunteers can choose from more than 20 different committees. Visit sanfordinternational.com/volunteer/ for information.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 16-22, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its second year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com. You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 33 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. In 2019, the PGA TOUR Champions schedule includes 27 tournaments across the United States, Japan, England and Canada, with purses totaling nearly $58 million. The Charles Schwab Cup, which includes the Regular Season and the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, is used to determine the season-long champion. All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, telecasts air in excess of 170 countries and territories, reaching more than 340 million potential households, and distributed in 15+ markets via GOLFTV. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.

