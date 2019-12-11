Marshall native Lance wins Jerry Rice Award

Trey Lance found out early in the day that he made some Missouri Valley Conference history by winning the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in FCS Football.

"I got a text from the coaches this morning just saying congratulations," Lance said. "So first reaction was excited but at the same let it not be a distraction for this week."

Lance hasn't had your typical first season. As a starter, the North Dakota State quarterback lead the FCS in passing efficiency and yards per pass attempt. He also attempted a school record 236 consecutive passes without an interception, throwing for more than 2,300 yards and 25 touchdowns. Not bad considering he just signed with the Bison out of Marshall High School two years ago.

"Feels like forever ago," he said. "Just super thankful for the opportunity I've been given here. You know, I was confident in myself going into every game and the biggest thing was learning from Easton last year, preparing to have confidence so you could play fast. That was the biggest thing I focused on this year."

Lance is also the second leading rusher on the unbeaten and top-ranked Bison team and he credits those around him for his success.

"I don't think my name is anywhere in the conversation without obviously the coaching staff that coach Entz brought in, coach Hedburg, coach Rohl specifically," Lance added. "Just the position they put me in to be successful this year along with the great guys around me."

While awards are nice, Lance is just hoping to lead NDSU to three more wins and the programs 8th national title in the last 9 years.

"Just trying to get out in the community as much as I can," he said. "Things like visiting Children's Hospitals, reading at schools, little things like that that I learned from the guys before me and the leaders this year. The seniors have done a great job of just giving us those opportunities."