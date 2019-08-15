Matt Mooney returns to South Dakota, discusses basketball future

Former USD Coyote Matt Mooney was back in South Dakota on Thursday leading a two day youth basketball clinic at the Sanford Pentagon.

After playing three years at USD, Mooney used a grad transfer to Texas Tech for his senior season.

This summer, Mooney played in the NBA Summer League with Atlanta, but was then back to being a free agent. That was until recently, when he recently got in contact with the Memphis Grizzlies. Mooney tells KSFY Sports that he plans on signing with Memphis soon, and will play with the Grizzlies in their NBA Training Camp. He had options to play overseas, even for the same team that former South Dakota State star Mike Daum plays on, but Mooney said in the moment this was the right choice for him.

"For me, this is probably my best opportunity to get in the league right now. Coming off the year that we had (at Texas Tech), people know who I am. If I go overseas for a year then try to get back in the league, it's a little harder to do. So this is a good opportunity for me right now, Memphis is young, so we'll see," said Mooney.

Mooney will be one of 19 players that play for Memphis in their training camp, and added that he will play in the preseason. After the preseason, it will be determined if Mooney will stay with the Grizzlies, or transfer to their NBA G League Team.