After finding a cancerous tumor near his bladder when he was just nine, 14 years later, Devin Smeltzer has made his MLB pitching debut.

The 23-year-old lefthander made his MLB debut for the Twins, allowing just three hits, no walks and no runs while striking out seven in Minnesota’s 5-3 win over the Brewers Tuesday.

Smeltzer's story is a lot more than just baseball. Check out the video attached to this story.