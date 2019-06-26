Minnesota Twins will honor Augie softball team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Following their second national championship in program history, the Augustana softball team is set to be honored by the Minnesota Twins baseball organization in Minneapolis later this summer. On Friday, August 9, the Twins will welcome Augustana softball when they take on the Cleveland Indians with a special recognition planned for the Vikings.

Join fellow Augustana alumni as we head out to the ballpark and cheer on the Twins alongside the Division II National Championship team. A special Augustana cheering section has been secured for the game, located along the third baseline in the Club Level of Target Field.

Sit with the Augustana softball student-athletes and coaches in this special section with tickets available for only $28. Space in the Augustana cheering section is limited and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets now. Secure your seats to the event at augie.edu/twins.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on Friday, August 9.

Augustana softball claimed the 2019 DII National Championship with a pair of 6-4 wins over Texas A&M Kingsville. The Vikings finished the year with a program record 61 wins.

-- GoAugie.com --

