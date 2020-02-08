Minot State Ends Augustana Wrestling's Win Streak

The Augustana wrestling team recognized its three seniors, Bailey Neises, Ben Kelvington and Regan Bye, Saturday afternoon before falling to the Beavers of Minot state by a score of 21-19.

After losing the 125-pound bout, redshirt junior Brandon Carroll defeated Minot State's Oscar Nellis 12-8 for the Vikings first win of the day in the 133-pound bout. Carroll logged four takedowns and a reversal in the match to bring the dual score to 3-3.

Redshirt freshman Hunter Burnett followed up last night's dominant performance with much of the same in the 141-pound match. Burnett recorded three takedowns and 14 points from near falls to win a 22-4 tech fall and give Augustana an 8-3 dual lead.

The Beavers benefited from a forfeit at 149 pounds and recorded wins at 157, 165 and 174 pounds to bring the dual score to 18-8 in favor of Minot State.

The Vikings got within striking distance when redshirt freshman Kolby Kost, after recording a major decision last night, pinned his opponent at 6:33 in the 184-pound bout to bring the score to 18-14.

Sophomore Daniel Bishop then put the Vikings ahead 19-18 with a 16-0 tech fall in the 197-pound bout. Bishop recorded three separate four-point near falls, a takedown and a reversal in the match to set up a winner-take-all heavyweight match.

No. 8 ranked Jordan Will of Minot State took the heavyweight bout in an 8-1 decision to bring the final score to 21-19.

Overall, Augustana won four of the nine matches on the day, recording two tech falls and a fall. The Vikings now sit at 9-3 and 5-1 in the NSIC.

Full Results

125: No. 6 Dean Arevalo (MINOT) over Ethan Cota (AUG) (Dec 8-3)

133: Brandon Carroll (AUG) over Oscar Nellis (MINOT) (Dec 12-8)

141: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Lincoln Stormer (MINOT) (TF 22-4 6:29)

149: Shadi Mitwalli (MINOT) over (AUG) (For.)

157: Zachary Berry (MINOT) over Jacob Tvinnereim (AUG) (Dec 4-3)

165: Nathan Baca (MINOT) over Bailey Neises (AUG) (Dec 6-4)

174: Joseph Lopez (MINOT) over Dylan Schuck (AUG) (Dec 12-11)

184: Kolby Kost (AUG) over Noe Garcia (MINOT) (Fall 6:33)

197: Daniel Bishop (AUG) over Dustin Swisher (MINOT) (TF 16-0 3:46)

285: No. 8 Jordan Will (MINOT) over Steven Hajas (AUG) (Dec 8-1)

Up Next

The Vikings take on the No. 17 ranked Minnesota State Mavericks in Mankato, Minnesota, Friday at 7 p.m.

-RECAP COURTESY AU ATHLETICS