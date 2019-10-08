Mitchell earns first team title, Krajewski wins top flight singles at Class A State GIrl's Tennis Tournament

Mitchell High School won their first girls state tennis championship in history on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. High School tennis became a sanctioned sport in South Dakota in 1973. Of it's history on the girls' side, the state champion has been a Rapid City or Sioux Falls school all but five times before this year.

Now that the sport has expanded to two classes, state champions could see more diversity in terms of geographic location in the state.

Here are the full results from the event...

Team Standings

Place School Points

1 Mitchell 492.5

2 Yankton 484.5

3 Aberdeen Roncalli 390

4 RC Christian 359

5 Milbank 257.5

6 Madison 138.5

7 Huron 133

8 Pierre T.F. Riggs 119

9 Lennox 40.5

10 Spearfish 33.5

11 Vermillion 30.5