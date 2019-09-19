Mitchell wins it for the Coyote soccer team in double overtime

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The South Dakota Coyotes defeated the Wyoming Cowgirls 3-2 in double overtime Thursday evening at Thunder Basin High School. The triumph is the first for USD over Wyoming since 2013.

After a scoreless 76 minutes, Kellee Willer took a throw-in from Taylor Cotter and ousted her defender in the left side of the box. Willer then bent the ball to the back-right side of the net for her first goal of the season.

Wyoming’s (3-2-3) Idianna Asimus broke the Cowgirls’ scoreless streak with a free-kick 19-yards out. Asimus booted the ball, as USD goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad tipped the ball, but it just crossed the plane.

Nine seconds later, on a give-and-go from Alexis Mitchell, Taryn LaBree outran the Wyoming defense on the right sideline and struck the ball to the far-left side of the goal. The score was the second of the season for LaBree and the 13th of her career. She was three seconds shy of the NCAA record (6 seconds) for consecutive goals scored by opposing teams.

In the 89th minute, Wyoming’s Michaela Stark headed a cross from the right side of the sideline to knot the game and send it to overtime.

Five minutes into the second overtime period and 105th minute overall, Mitchell headed a corner from Amanda Carpio from the middle of the box to the back post, which gave the Coyotes (3-5) their second victory in a row on the road. The score was Mitchell’s second consecutive game-winning goal.

Harkleroad also set a career-high for saves in the contest with 12.

USD takes its momentum to Greeley, Colorado, as they face the Northern Colorado Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday for the finale of a three-game road swing. The Bears (2-7-1) come into the match being defeated by 24th-ranked Colorado 4-0 on Thursday.