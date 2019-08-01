Mooney will hold basketball camp at the Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former South Dakota and Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney is hosting a youth basketball camp August 15-16 at the Sanford Pentagon.

Mooney will be coaching alongside the Sanford POWER Basketball Academy staff for the two-day camp focusing on developmental skills and drills. The camp is open to all athletes in grades 1-12. Registration is now open at sanfordpentagon.com. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and pictures and autographs will be available. Spots are limited.

• Session 1

o 9-11 a.m.

o Grades 1-4

o $75

• Session 2

o 11:30-2 p.m.

o Grades 5-8

o $85

• Session 3

o 2:30-5 p.m.

o Grades 9-12

o $85

Mooney is a native of Wauconda, Illinois. After starting his collegiate career at the Air Force Academy, Mooney transferred to USD where he made an immediate impact for the Coyotes averaging 18.6 points per game as a sophomore. He continued his success with the Coyotes his junior year averaging 18.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Mooney graduate transferred to Texas Tech University for his final year of eligibility. He started for the Red Raiders and was an integral part of their 2019 NCAA Final Four run that ended in an overtime loss to Virginia in the National Championship game. In June, Mooney signed to play with the Atlanta Hawks Summer League team.

About the Sanford Pentagon

The cornerstone of the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the Sanford Pentagon, a 160,000-square-foot, five-sided facility featuring nine basketball courts, including the 1950s/1960s-inspired Heritage Court. The venue combines state-of-the-art amenities—including high-definition video boards and executive suites—with period-specific finishes that are a nod to the nostalgic days of basketball.

The 3,200-seat Pentagon is home to Sanford POWER Basketball Academy, Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy, the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, Augustana University’s women’s and men’s basketball, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women’s and Men’s Basketball tournaments and the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. For more information, visit sanfordpentagon.com.