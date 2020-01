The Watertown Arrows picked up an impressive win Monday night in gymnastics as Myah Morris helped her team score 149.75 points with Harrisburg finishing 2nd with a team total of 140.15. Myah Morris scored a 9.35 on the bars and went on to take all-around with a 37.8 total, just ahead of teammate Brooke Bollinger at 37.4.

The Arrows are the favorite to win another "AA" title at the state meet in Aberdeen February 14th and 15th.