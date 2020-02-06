Mors goes over 2,000 points as Buck beat Tigers

The top-ranked team in "AA" came away with a convincing win Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon as Yankton beat Harrisburg 62-43. But it was closer than the final score would indicate.

Connor Geddes scored 18 and the Tigers led 25-21 at the break. But Matthew Mors was unstoppable as he poured in 32 points and passed the 2,000 point mark for his career and trails Eric Kline of Aberdeen by just 9 points as the all-time "AA" boys leader.

The Bucks are now 13-2 after a pair of wins this week.