Mount Marty Men Fall At Top Ranked Morningside

Morningside's hot offensive night was too much for the Lancers to handle as the Mustangs top Mount Marty 91-72.

Leading the Lancers on the afternoon was Chris King (SR/Des Moines, IA) with 22 points while going 3-6 from the three-point line. King was also able to come away with four rebounds on the night. Colby Johnson (SR/Denver, CO) added 12 points on 4-9 shooting from the floor and 2-2 from three. Johnson also brought down nine rebounds while dishing out two assists. Jailen Billings (JR/Sioux City, IA) scored 10 points while grabbing four rebounds.

In the first half of play, Mount Marty and Morningside found themselves in a back and forth battle early. But around nine minutes into play the Mustangs were able to extend their lead over the Lancers by as much as sixteen. Morningside was able to go into the break up 43-28 behind their hot offensive start to the half.

After half time, the Mustangs were able to continue their hot streak shooting the basketball taking as big as a twenty-five-point lead in the second half. Morningside was able to go on to beat the Lancers 91-72 while shooting 49.1% from the floor and 44.8% from three making 13 three-point field goals. Mount Marty was held to 37.3% shooting from the floor and 33.3% from three.

Mount Marty will return to action at home against Briar Cliff on Jan 29th tipping off at 8 PM CST and then at home on Feb 1st against Doane University at 4 PM for Senior Night.

-RECAP COURTESY MMC ATHLETICS