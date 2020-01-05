Mulder's big game lifts Skyforce to third straight win

SIOUX FALLS, SD – A strong first half gave the Sioux Falls Skyforce an early advantage and ultimately led to a 129-115 victory over the Stockton Kings on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

The victory was the second in a row for the Skyforce (10-13), as the team shot a season-high 63.5-percent on 47-of-74 shooting in the contest. Mychal Mulder (34 points on 13-16 FG) tallied a season-high as he led Sioux Falls in scoring for the second-straight game.

Behind 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, the Skyforce was able to edge the Kings (13-8) by 14-points after the opening period.

Jarrett Jack (18 points and eight assists) scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting in the second quarter alone, pacing Sioux Falls to a 66-51 lead at halftime.

The Kings responded, edging the Skyforce 29-28 in the third period, yet trailed by 14 points heading to the final 12 minutes of play.

Behind Mulder’s 16 fourth-quarter points, the Skyforce built a game-high 25-point lead at the 5:00 mark of the fourth period and secured their first victory over Stockton this season.

Miami HEAT two-way player Daryl Macon (23 points on 8-of-12 shooting and eight rebounds) scored 16 in the second half alone, while HEAT assignee KZ Okpala had nine points and four rebounds in just 16:42 minutes of play.

Isaiah Canaan (23 points, five assists) has now scored 20-or-more points in four-straight contests while Sacramento Kings two-way players Kyle Guy (11 points) and DaQuan Jeffries (11 points) combined to shoot just 7-of-17 in the loss.

Sioux Falls embarks on a three-game road swing, with the first being on January 11 against the Capital City Go-Go, at 6:00PM CT. Capital City (10-10) is coming off a 118-111 victory over the OKC Blue on Sunday afternoon. Stockton will host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (6-17) on January 7 at 9:00 PM CT.