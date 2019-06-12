NSAA Basketball, Volleyball Tournaments Taking Place in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The City of Watertown and The Watertown Convention & Visitors Bureau announce Wednesday the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) conference of the NAIA has named Watertown as the host city for its volleyball ‘Super 6’ for November 2019 and 2020, and the men’s and women’s basketball conference championships for February 2020 and 2021.

Each tournament will be held at the Watertown Civic Arena. This will be the first time that the NSAA has held its conference volleyball championship matches in Watertown, however, Watertown was the host city for the February 2019 men’s and women’s basketball championships. “I think I can speak on behalf of the Watertown community of how grateful we are for the opportunity to continue to host the North Star Athletic Association,” said Julie Knutson, Executive Director of the Watertown Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“The North Star values our partnership with the Watertown Community and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. We hope the community feels the same way and will embrace our teams and fans who will visit frequently,” said NSAA Commissioner, Cory Anderson. Prior to tournament play, the NSAA holds its season honors reception in Watertown and athletes will perform community outreach activities put together by their student board. The NSAA Conference Championship is affiliated with 75+ media outlets that will follow the championship play in Watertown. “The venue, support and the student-athlete experiences were outstanding this past year. We look forward to continuing this incredible opportunity for people in the region to participate actively in college volleyball and basketball post-season events,” added Anderson. The members of the NSAA conference are: Bellevue (Neb.), Dakota State (S.D.), Dickinson State (N.D.), Mayville State (N.D.), Presentation (S.D.), Valley City State (N.D.), Viterbo (Wis.), and Waldorf (Iowa).

Nick Huntimer,