NSIC releases preseason football coaches poll

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - Minnesota State University, Mankato was selected by the league coaches as the overall and south division preseason favorite in the NSIC for 2019. The Mavericks received 14 first place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) and amassed 224 points, 16 points ahead of Minnesota Duluth (208), which garnered the other two first place votes and was the unanimous choice in the north division. Sioux Falls was third with 187 points while Winona State was picked fourth overall with 182 points.

The NSIC football schedule will be broken into two divisions (north/south). Each team will play 11 conference games that will count towards the NSIC Overall Championship as well as seven divisional games that will count towards the NSIC North/South Division Championships. In all, three league champions will be awarded (Overall Champion, North Division Champion, South Division Champion). Ties will not be broken for overall or division champions. Same as in the 2018 season, the four non-division games will be moved to weeks five to eight and divisional games will be weeks one to four and nine to 11.

MidcoSN will continue its partnership in 2019 as the “NSIC Thursday Night Game of the Week”, will air live the first four weeks of the season from September 5 through September 26. The live football broadcast schedule will also include four Saturday games during the season.