NSU Alum Takes Over Track & Field Program

Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State Athletics announced today the hiring of Lynne (Nacke) Dingman to lead the Wolves track and field program. Dingman returns to her alma mater following an assistant coaching stint with NSU from 2012-18.

“My family and I are very excited to be back with the Northern family,” noted Dingman. “I want to thank Dr. Downs, Zach Flakus, Josh Moon, and the search committee for this tremendous opportunity to lead this program. I am thrilled to continue to work with an exceptional group of student-athletes and coaches. I know with our hard work and discipline we will make Wolves Nation proud.”

Dingman began her coaching career as an assistant coach for the Wolves from 2001-03. In addition to her track and field duties, Dingman was the Intramural Director for the university.

“We’re excited to welcome Lynne back to campus,” said Dr. Timothy Downs, NSU President. “She has a tremendous understanding of our track and field program, from her previous coaching experience to her time as a Conference Champion student-athlete at Northern. Coach Dingman knows what it takes to succeed at this level and understands the important part that track and field plays to our university and Northern athletics.”

From 2012-18, Dingman led the sprints, jumps, hurdles, and multi events producing three All-American performances from Hanneke Oosterwegel and Deshonn Brown. Oosterwegel nearly won an NCAA National Championship in the 400m hurdles in 2017. Her athletes broken over 35 school records, won seven NSIC Conference events, broke two NSIC conference meet records, and hit numerous NCAA national qualifying marks. Dingman also served as the recruiting coordinator for both the men’s and women’s programs.

“We are very excited to welcome Lynne back to the Wolves family,” added Josh Moon, Director of Athletics. “Nobody understands the rich tradition of Wolves track & field better than Lynne and I’m confident that she will help instill a championship culture within these programs. We are looking forward to her leadership and the continued elevation of Wolves track & field.”

She spent one season at Central Michigan University in 2003-04 working with the sprints, jumps, hurdles, and multi events. She helped lead the Chippewas to a pair of Mid-American Conference team championships in 2004. During her time at CMU, she coached three Indoor NCAA Division I provisional qualifiers, five athletes to the outdoor NCAA Preliminary Championships, four MAC Champions, six All-MAC selections, and two school record holders.

“As an NSU hall of famer, Coach Dingman knows what it take s to be successful on the track,” explained Zach Flakus, Deputy Athletic Director of track and field sport administrator. “As an alumna, she understands what it takes to be a Wolf and to be successful at Northern State University and in the NSIC. Her work ethic and drive to succeed are some of her strongest characteristics. We are very fortunate to have her as the next leader of Wolves track and field.”

She returned to Aberdeen in 2004 as the head cross country coach for three seasons at Presentation College, before spending eight years with the Aberdeen Federal Credit Union.

A 2010 inductee into the Northern State Hall of Fame, Dingman earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing in 2000 and Master of Education and Learning in Health, Physical Education and Coaching in 2005 from NSU. She competed collegiately for the Wolves as an 11-time NSIC All-Conference performer and 8-time NSIC Conference Champion in the 55m dash, 55m hurdles, 200m dash (indoor), 100m dash, 200m dash (outdoor), 4 x100 relay, 4x400m relay, and heptathlon. In addition, Dingman remains the Northern State school record holder in the heptathlon and sprint medley relay. She also broke two NSIC meet records during her time with the Wolves and was the NSIC Track & Field MVP twice.

Dingman has been highly involved with USATF over the years. She has served as the USATF Dakotas Youth Chair and has been the Dakotas Meet Director for both track and field and cross-country Championship events. She is a USTAF Level 1 Certified Coach and a National Level Official.

She is actively involved in the Aberdeen Community having served as a past Junior Achievement Board member and a current Junior Achievement classroom teacher. She is also a volunteer Hub City Soccer coach and past Aberdeen Area Running Club Youth track and field coach. Lynne resides in Aberdeen with her husband Jason and their three boys, Carter, Jett, and EJ.

What Others are Saying

“I am excited to see Lynne have this opportunity to lead Northern State University track and field. Working with Lynne when she was at Central Michigan, I saw a young coach who loved the sport of track and field and working with student-athletes. She was organized and knew how to motivate the athletes that she worked with on a daily basis. Her knowledge was instrumental in helping the track and field team win conference championships. She will do an outstanding job leading the program at Northern State.” – Karen Lutzke, Head Track and Field/Cross Country coach at Olivet College

“This was a home run hire, she is one of us, a true wolf through and through. As an alumnus, I’m super excited to have her lead the track and field program. I do expect big things from her to get us back on track; she understands the program and what it truly needs. I’m excited for that future of NSU athletics.” – Micah Arnold, Northern State track and field alumni & 2019 NSU Hall of Fame inductee

“I am very happy for both Lynne and Northern State University. Lynne was an outstanding athlete during her undergraduate years at Northern and really dominated the NSIC in the multi events, sprints, hurdles and jumps. Her work ethic and competiveness were the traits that always caught my attention. No one was going to outwork Lynne. I hired Lynne as a graduate assistant and watched her grow as a coach; then watched her have huge impacts at both Central Michigan and Northern State as an assistant coach. She will do an outstanding job as the next head track and field coach at Northern State University.” – Jim Fuller, former Northern State Track and Field Head Coach & Current Central College Associate Head Coach

