NSU volleyball team upset in NSIC quarterfinals

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The No. 4 Northern State University volleyball team fell to No. 19 Upper Iowa in the first round of the NSIC Tournament on Friday evening. The Wolves took the first and fourth sets and led 8-5 in the fifth, however were unable to seal the match win and advance.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 2, UIU 3

Records: NSU 24-5, UIU 21-8

Attendance: 206

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Northern State opened the match with a 25-21 victory in the first frame, before the Peacocks answered back with two straight 25-21 set wins of their own

• The Wolves grabbed a 25-22 win in the fourth, but ultimately fell 15-11 in the fifth and final set

• NSU opened the match hitting .316 in the first set and finished the evening with a .195 team attack percentage

• Northern tallied 61 kills, 61 assists, 97 digs, eight aces, and seven blocks as a unit

• Defensively they forced 20 Peacock hitting errors in the contest and held UIU to a .156 attack percentage in the fourth

• Three Wolves finished the evening with double figure kills, while two others added double digit digs

• Jenna Reiff recorded career highs in both kills and digs in the contest

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

• Jenna Reiff: 25 kills, 5.00 kills per set, 28 digs, 5.60 digs per set 4 assists, 2 blocks

• Laura Snyder: 14 kills, 9 digs, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 1 ace

• Sally Gaul: 13 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces

• Ashley Rozell: 51 assists, 13 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace

• Jaiden Langlie: 24 digs, 4.80 digs per set, 2 aces

UP NEXT

Northern State will now await their postseason fate with the NCAA Selection Show scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Monday, November 25. Lager’s Inn of Aberdeen will host the Wolves selection show party beginning at 6 p.m. that evening. For those unable to attend the selection show is available at NCAA.com.