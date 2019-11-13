NSU women's basketball adds four on early signing day

Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State University head coach Paula Kruger announced today the signing of four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent. Brynn Alfson (Hayti, S.D.), Rianna Fillipi (Lennox, S.D.), Abbey Holmes (Algona, Iowa), and Katie Knock (Dike, Iowa) will join the Wolves for the 2020-21 season.

“We are very excited to add these four young ladies to our squad,” noted Krueger. “They bring additional speed, depth, and a scoring mentality to the court. They are great students and will no doubt be successful in the classroom and on the court.”

Brynn Alfson • Hayti, S.D. • Hamlin HS

Brynn Alfson is a 6-foot, forward out of Hamlin High School. She is a 4-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Lightening under the direction of head coach Tim Koisti. Alfson has over 500 career rebounds and 100 career blocks. She is a 2-time LCC first team selection and 2-time NEC first team performer. Hamlin High School has won conference championships in 2016, 2017, and 2018. She is daughter of Stacia and Eric Alfson, and the granddaughter of Northern State football alum Ed Wilkinson.

Rianna Fillipi • Lennox, S.D. • Lennox HS

Rianna Fillipi is a 5-foot-8, point guard out of Lennox High School. She is a 4-year starter and senior team captain for the Orioles under the direction of head coach Adam Quail. In her first two seasons, Fillipi averaged over 10.0 points per game, including a career high 11.9 in 2017-18. She is a 3-time all-conference selection, 2017 state all-tournament team member, and 2019 all-state performer. The Orioles were the South Dakota State runner-up in her freshman campaign going 22-3 overall. She is the daughter of Mike and Lori Fillipi.

Abbey Holmes • Algona, Iowa • Algona HS

Abbey Holmes is a 5-foot-7, guard out of Algona High School. She is a 4-year starter and senior team captain for the Bulldogs under the direction of head coach Mike Ford. Holmes averaged double figures in her first three prep seasons, including a career high 17.0 points per game as a junior. In addition, Holmes has racked up 151 assists and shot over 40.0% from the field the last two years. She achieved 1,000 career points as a junior and is a 3-time All-NCC selection, 2-time IGCA performer, 2-time all-district and all-region pick, and 2-time all-state honoree. She is the daughter of Todd and Jennifer Holmes.

Katie Knock • Dike, Iowa • Dike-New Hartford HS

Katie Knock is a 5-foot-9, shooting guard out of Dike-New Hartford High School. She is a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Wolverines under the direction of head coach Bruce Dall. Knock averaged 12.0 and 13.0 points per game as a sophomore and junior. She is a 2-time all-conference and 2-time all-district selection. Dike-New Hartford reach the quarterfinal round of the Iowa State Tournament the past two seasons. She is the daughter of Russ and Joan Knock.