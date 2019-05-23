Nebraska Transfer Heiman Joins the Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball roster added height on Thursday as head coach Todd Lee announced the addition of Brady Heiman, a 6-11 transfer from Nebraska.

“Brady is a very good student and will fit in great with the type of young men we have in our program,” Lee said. “He has a high skill level and can be a great rim protector. He is a very good athlete that runs the floor. Brady fits right into what we are looking for as an offensive player and he has the ability to be a great player in the Summit League.”

Heiman played in 30 games with the Huskers as a true freshman making his debut with 13 rebounds and nine points in 21 minutes of action against Mississippi Valley State. For the season, he averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest, reaching double figure minutes on 11 occasions.

In 15 minutes of action at Minnesota, he was 4-of-4 from the field with nine points, all highs during Big Ten action.

A native of Springfield, Nebraska, Heiman set school records for Platteview High School with 883 rebounds and 523 blocked shots while adding 1,315 points as a four-year starter. He is a first-team Super State honoree by the Lincoln Journal Star and an All-Nebraska selection by the Omaha World-Herald as a senior with honorable mentions to both publications as a junior.

“We feel like he was the missing piece in our recruiting class,” Lee added. “We’ve got a good group of players coming into our program and he was the piece that rounds out the class because of his position and the way he plays. We are not only excited about next year but we are also excited about our future.”

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Heiman will have to sit out the 2019-20 season but USD is looking to file a waiver with the NCAA regarding the circumstances that his scholarship was not renewed at Nebraska.