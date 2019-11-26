New-look Skyforce aiming for postseason

There are plenty of NBA connections with the Skyforce.

Thirteen-year NBA veteran Jarrett Jack is joining the team. Sioux Falls top draft pick Trey Mourning is the son of former NBA great Alonzo Mourning. Guard Daryl Macon is the team's active two-way player with the Miami Heat.

And overall 1st-year head coach Eric Glass likes the look of this team.

"I think we have an incredibly competitive tough edged team, which is what we were looking for," Glass said. "It's a Miami Heat brand and staple. We have a lot of speed. We have a lot of athleticism and we have the ability to stretch the floor at the three-point line with every position."

"Just get better every single day," Mourning said. "Take advantage of the opportunity I have with this amazing organization, learn from the coaching staff who I'm extremely familiar with and so happy to be partnered with again."

Only one player remains from Sioux Falls 2016 League Championship team in guard Bubu Palo. The Force has missed the playoffs three years in a row since that title season.

"Playoffs in this organization are an expectation," Glass said. "You know, that's not a goal. We're expected to be in the playoffs and that's definitely going to be a driving force. Anytime you come together as a team, you want to win a championship."

"This is my sixth year coming back so I know a lot of guys who've been around," Palo said. "So this year it's kind of exciting, there's a lot of new guys. A lot of young guys so there's a lot of freshness."

Clark South Dakota native and former Jackrabbit Skyler Flatten has been slowed by injuries, with the latest being a broken nose to start his pro career. He's been a role player off the bench in the games he's played in.

"My goal is just to get better every single day and you know, make the team better any way I can," Flatten said. "Just get better every single day and enjoy it. I don't think enough people enjoy the fact that they're playing professionally."