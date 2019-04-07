No. 12 Augustana softball sweeps Concordia-St.Paul to win 13th straight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Under sunny skies and a packed house at Bowden Field, the No. 12 Augustana softball made a statement on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings outlasted Concordia-St. Paul with a 7-1 win in game one, and then finished the day with 12-1 (five inning), no-hitter over the Golden Bears. It's the second no-hitter of the season for Augustana.

Augustana, who has now won six consecutive series to start Northern Sun Conference action, picks up their 13th straight win overall. The Vikings are now 32-5 (12-0 NSIC), and Concordia-St. Paul drops to 20-12 (7-5 NSIC).

Moments that mattered:

Taking the circle in game two, Amber Elliott was nearly untouchable on Sunday afternoon. The righty recorded her first career no-hitter, pitching five innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Augustana also got an impressive performance in game one as stater Ashley Mickschl pitched her 14th complete-game of the season. The sophomore leads the NSIC with 15 wins.

Maggie Dunnett crushed a two-run home run in game one, and Kendall Cornick recorded a team-high 3 RBI on a double to right-center.

Cornick and Kara McDougall both had three hits in game two. Cornick added in two more RBI to finish with five on the day.

Freshman Delaney Young connected for her first-career home run in game two.

Game one:

The Vikings jumped out to a near-perfect start in game one, taking a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run from Maggie Dunnett in the top of the second inning. Shannon Petersen followed with an RBI single in the 3rd frame, and by the 5th, a Christina Pickett RBI single made it 4-0.

Ashley Mickschl started in game one and was racking up the strikeouts throughout the afternoon. The sophomore finished with a complete-game effort, recording seven strikeouts against just three walks. Mickschl now has 15 wins on the season, which leads the NSIC.

In the 6th, Kendall Cornick put the game on ice as she cleared the bases with one swing. The junior doubled down the line, bringing in three runs and making it a 7-1 game.

Game two:

For the second-straight day, Amber Elliott took the circle in game two and pitched outstanding. Elliott kept hitters off balance with a variety of pitches and movement through the day. Although Concordia-St. Paul collected an unearned run in the 5th, Elliott still recorded her first career no-hitter and second of the season for Augustana.

Over the last six games at home, Elliott has now pitched 24 innings, allowed two runs, and won each appearance. Elliott is now 11-2 on the year for the Vikings.

The Augustana offense supplied plenty of run support on Sunday, too. Dunnett drove in the first run with an RBI single, and over the last six games, Dunnett is hitting 9-of-20 (.450) with 8 RBI and 19 total bases. Petersen added an RBI in the third, and moments later Freshman Delaney Young clubbed the first home run of her Viking career.

Leading 7-0 in the 4th inning, Cornick drove in two more runs on an error. In the last six games, Cornick is hitting .391 with six RBI. Before the top of the 5th was over, Augustana added two more runs and maintained a 10-0 lead.

Augustana now stays in Sioux Falls for a midweek doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings welcome in No. 21 Winona State for a 3 p.m. first pitch at Bowden Field.