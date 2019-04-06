No. 12 Augustana wins 11th straight with sweep over MSU-Mankato

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Following a late site reversal, the No. 12 Augustana softball team took full advantage of an unexpected set of home games on Saturday. The Vikings swept Minnesota State, starting with a 6-2 win in game one and finishing the day with a 12-2 victory.

Augustana pushes their winning streak to 11 games and improves to 30-5 (10-0 NSIC). Minnesota State drops to 18-14 (3-7 NSIC).

Moments that mattered:

The league-leader in wins and complete games, Viking starting pitcher Ashley Mickschl added to her total with a seven inning complete-game shutout performance. Mickschl also finished 2-4 from the plate with two RBI.

Maggie Dunnett finished with a team-high three hits in game one.

The Vikings collected 17 hits in game two, which is one off of their season high. In the two-game total, Augustana hit 29-of-69 (.421).

Shannon Petersen finished with four RBI in game two, including her team-high seventh home run of the year.

Amber Elliott (5 IP, 1 ER, W) and Olivia Wolters pitched well in game two for Augustana.

Game one:

The story of game one was the Viking offense going to work right away. Playing as the visiting team on the scoreboard, Augustana plated a pair of runs in the top of the first. Mickschl helped her own cause with an RBI on a fielder's choice, and Shannon Petersen followed with an RBI groundout moments later.

Samantha Eisenreich continued her phenomenal senior season, leading off the top of the second inning with a solo home run. Maggie Dunnett got on base next, and Mickschl made it 4-0 with an RBI triple to right center. Before the inning was over, Kendall Cornick added in RBI for Augustana.

Although the Mavericks scored a pair of runs in the second, the unearned runs kept Mickschl with a no-hit bid through three innings. She picked up her second strikeout in the 5th frame and headed into the top of the 6th with a 5-2 lead.

The Vikings would add in an insurance run in the sixth as Dunnett knocked in Eisenreich and made it 6-2. Mickschl closed the game out with a solid seventh frame and collected her NSIC-best 13th complete-game effort.

Game two:

Amber Elliott took the circle in game two and continued her success at Bowden Field. In her last five games on the home diamond, she has pitched 19 innings and allowed just two earned runs. On Saturday, the sophomore pitched five innings to earn her 10th win of the year.

The Vikings offense came alive in the middle innings, scoring two runs in each the third, fourth, and fifth frame. Starting in the third, Kara McDougal platted the first Viking run on an error and moments later Petersen got her first RBI of game two with a ground out.

Mary Pardo collected two more RBI with a two-run double in the 4th, and it was Petersen's turn back at the plate. The senior crushed her team-leading 7th home run of the season to make it 5-0 Augustana. Petersen now has 51 career home runs, which moves her into 2nd all-time.

Amanda Dickmeyer added an RBI double later in the inning, but the sixth frame would put the game on ice for Augustana. The Viking scored six more runs, including a Maggie Dunnett three-run home run and a Christina Pickett RBI single. The Vikings 17 total hits are one shy of their season record.

Augustana is back in action on Sunday afternoon, closing out the weekend by welcoming in Concordia St. Paul for a pair of games. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. at Bowden Field.