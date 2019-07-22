North, Irwin to compete in EMC Legends Series at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Andy North and Hale Irwin, winners of a combined five U.S. Open championships, are joining Jack Nicklaus and Dave Stockton in an exhibition golf event during the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club.

The EMC Legends Series is a nine-hole match play exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event highlights icons from the world of golf who have made an impact on the game and in local and international communities. The series benefits charities supported by the Sanford International.

North, who is the host of the Sanford International and two-time U.S. Open Champion, competed in the EMC Legends Series last year. The Morona, Wisconsin, native was a three-time All-American at the University of Florida and won the U.S. Open in 1978 and 1985. He also played on the 1985 Ryder Cup team.

Irwin, whose 45 career PGA TOUR Champions victories are the most all time, was inducted in the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992. His Champions TOUR resume also includes seven major championships. Irwin won 20 times on the PGA TOUR including U.S. Open titles in 1974, 1979 and 1990.

Tickets to the Sanford International are available online at sanfordinternational.com, at the Sanford Pentagon, Austad’s Golf locations in Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Fargo, Rapid City and Omaha, or by calling 877-748-3376.

Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is open. We are excited to welcome more than 1,200 new and returning volunteers. Choose from more than 20 different committees. Visit sanfordinternational.com/volunteer/ for information.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 16-22, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its second year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com. You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 33 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. In 2019, the PGA TOUR Champions schedule includes 27 tournaments across the United States, Japan, England and Canada, with purses totaling nearly $58 million. The Charles Schwab Cup, which includes the Regular Season and the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, is used to determine the season-long champion. All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, telecasts air in excess of 170 countries and territories, reaching more than 340 million potential households, and distributed in 15+ markets via GOLFTV. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.

###

