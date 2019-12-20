Northern Colorado snaps USD's win streak at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Northern Colorado guard Jonah Radebaugh had 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in leading the Bears to an 87-68 win against South Dakota Friday inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The win extends Northern Colorado's win streak to four games, while ending South Dakota's streak at three. The Bears improved to 7-4 overall while the Coyotes slipped to 9-4.

Northern Colorado buried seven of its 10 three-pointers in the second half while South Dakota, one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country entering play, was held without a triple in eight attempts.

That result turned a back-and-forth contest into a double-digit victory. In addition to Radebaugh, Northern Colorado got 19 points from Sam Masten and 10 each from Bodie Hume, Trent Harris and Kai Edwards.

South Dakota got 16 points each from Tyler Peterson and Stanley Umude while Cody Kelley chipped in 14 and Ty Chisom came off the bench for nine. The Coyotes shot 48 percent from the field, but still couldn't keep pace with the Bears.

It was the second time in three years that these former North Central Conference foes met inside the Sanford Pentagon, and Northern Colorado has won both. The Coyotes are 3-4 all-time in the facility.

South Dakota returns to Vermillion complete this five-game home stand Sunday at 3:30 p.m. against Kansas City. It will mark the final tune-up for the Coyotes before opening Summit League play Dec. 29 at Western Illinois.